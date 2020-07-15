/
studio apartments
16 Studio Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI
Belleville
167 MAIN Street
167 Main Street, Belleville, MI
Studio
$1,000
2815 sqft
Maximum exposure and prime location and affordability. 2800+ square foot commercial building. Many possible uses. Separate utility meter for electric, water included in lease. Tenant to obtain any necessary approvals from the city.
Belleville
500 E Huron River
500 E Huron River Dr, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
6943 sqft
HIGHEST QUALITY BRICK COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR LEASE IN THE CITY OF BELLEVILLE. FORMER FLORIST, COFFEE HOUSE AND BAKERY WITH POTENTIAL FOR IMMEDIATE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY AND OCCUPANCY.
Belleville
510 SAVAGE Road
510 Savage Road, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
11000 sqft
11,000 SQUARE FEET OF RESEARCH AND OFFICE SPACE. THIS IS A TRIPLE NET LEASE.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
5752 WHITTAKER Road
5752 Whittaker Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$800
611 sqft
Available immediately! Located in the Masonic lodge this private entry office space would be great for many uses. Last use was a church. Features include 4 windows for natural light, private Bathroom, and a kitchenette sink.
265 S S Harris Road
265 S Harris Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$7,000
10500 sqft
This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space. There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f.
Westland
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.
8498 WAYNE Road
8498 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,950
1590 sqft
Commercial Property with nice size parking lot. Owner will consider dividing the unit into 2 units. New street sign coming soon. The units have new furnace, windows, lot, bathrooms. Fully remodeled Units wont last !!! Suite A is 1590 sq ft $1950.00.
1436 E MICHIGAN Avenue
1436 East Michigan Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,250
2600 sqft
BUILDING FOR LEASE NOW A BARBER SHOP WITH A REMODELED BATHROOM WITH A DOUBLE SINK AND CUSTOM CABINETS AND A BASEMENT.
6300 N HAGGERTY Road
6300 N Haggerty Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,500
An asphalt-paved parking lot, approximately 2 acres in size with 160+ parking stalls available for lease to stage and/or park cars, trucks or trailers located north of Ford Road and east of Haggerty Road in Canton Township. Close to freeways.
1349 S HURON Street
1349 Huron Street, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$24,100
15228 sqft
AN OUTSTANDING ONE-OF-A-KIND WELL-MAINTAINED AND NICELY FINISHED ONE STORY OFFICE BUILDING IN A BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL SETTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-945 AND APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES TO DETROIT METRO AIRPORT (20 MIN), 5 MILES TO WILLOW RUN AIRPORT (5
32959 Warren
32959 Warren Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 180O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
44245 FORD Road
44245 Ford Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2230 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. GREAT LOCATION ON FORD ROAD! TENANT CAN US CONFERENCE ROOM AND LOBBY. INCLUDES WIFI. ACCESS TO BATHROOM ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. NO REAL ESTATE TENANTS. AGENT OWNED.
36547 GODDARD Road
36547 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,200
3300 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN ROMULUS - RIGHT NEXT TO CVS. 3,300 Square Foot Open Building with Drop Ceilings, Walls, Shelves and Bathroom just 1 1/2 Miles to I-94, 2 Miles to I-275 and 5 mins to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
740 EMERICK Street
740 Emerick Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Extra Clean and Move In Condition - Available July 1st. Former Tax Accounting Business with Long term Salon and Dental Business. Landlord is anchor tenant with property always being maintained.
Wayne
35000 VAN BORN Road
35000 Van Born Road, Wayne, MI
Studio
$4,500
5500 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILD CARE, SCHOOL, OFFICE AND OTHER USES. MANY ROOMS, OFFICE AREAS AND OPEN AREAS.
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road
265 South Harris Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,700
2500 sqft
This office space consists 8 offices ranging in size from 200 to 400 sq. ft. Collectively there is 2,500 sq. ft. of build to suit office space. It is available for $8.00 to $14.00 / sq. ft. + NNN expenses based on the amount space leased.
873 Cliffs Dr. #106
873 Cliffs Dr 106 B, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,150
873 Cliffs Dr. #106 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Lakeside Condo in Ypsilanti, MI - Come enjoy the best of both worlds with this gorgeous 1,374 sq ft 2 bed/1.
