All apartments in Bay County
Find more places like 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay County, MI
/
3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road

3465 Kiesel Road · (989) 684-7450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3465 Kiesel Road, Bay County, MI 48706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Kiesel Road · Avail. Jul 17

$619

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Unit Kiesel Road Available 07/17/20 RARE! 1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - Move in July 17th - Property Id: 304138

BAY MANOR APARTMENTS - 3465 Kiesel Road Bay City, MI 48706 (989-684-7450)

We will have a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available for rent (Prime Location & Won't Last Long). . .

1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - ($619.00) MOVE IN JULY 17th or Sooner!

**Please advise that the first individual (s) to come in and pre - qualify for an apartment, will RESERVE the apartment for a JULY 17th or sooner move in!**

* 750 Square Feet
* Nice Carpet Throughout
* Nice Kitchen Linoleum
* New Paint
* New Vertical Blinds
* Professionally Cleaned from Top to Bottom

HEAT, SEWER & TRASH are all included in the rent!

Background and Credit Checks Required.

Pets under 50 pounds are welcome to reside here for a monthly fee & non -refundable deposit (breed restrictions apply - please call for details) (2 pet max)

Coin Machines onsite, just steps away from your door for washer and dryer use & a small workout facility just down the hall.

No elevators onsite.

Call 989-684-7450 your new home is waiting for you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304138
Property Id 304138

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5871348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have any available units?
3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road has a unit available for $619 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have?
Some of 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road currently offering any rent specials?
3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road pet-friendly?
No, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay County.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road offer parking?
No, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road does not offer parking.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have a pool?
No, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road does not have a pool.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have accessible units?
No, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flint, MISaginaw, MIMidland, MI
Davison, MIBath, MIFenton, MI
Bay City, MIBurton, MIHaslett, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Northwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity