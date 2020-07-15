3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Unit Kiesel Road Available 07/17/20 RARE! 1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - Move in July 17th - Property Id: 304138



BAY MANOR APARTMENTS - 3465 Kiesel Road Bay City, MI 48706 (989-684-7450)



We will have a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available for rent (Prime Location & Won't Last Long). . .



1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - ($619.00) MOVE IN JULY 17th or Sooner!



**Please advise that the first individual (s) to come in and pre - qualify for an apartment, will RESERVE the apartment for a JULY 17th or sooner move in!**



* 750 Square Feet

* Nice Carpet Throughout

* Nice Kitchen Linoleum

* New Paint

* New Vertical Blinds

* Professionally Cleaned from Top to Bottom



HEAT, SEWER & TRASH are all included in the rent!



Background and Credit Checks Required.



Pets under 50 pounds are welcome to reside here for a monthly fee & non -refundable deposit (breed restrictions apply - please call for details) (2 pet max)



Coin Machines onsite, just steps away from your door for washer and dryer use & a small workout facility just down the hall.



No elevators onsite.



Call 989-684-7450 your new home is waiting for you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304138

No Dogs Allowed



