3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road

Amenities
Unit Kiesel Road Available 07/17/20 RARE! 1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - Move in July 17th - Property Id: 304138
BAY MANOR APARTMENTS - 3465 Kiesel Road Bay City, MI 48706 (989-684-7450)
We will have a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available for rent (Prime Location & Won't Last Long). . .
1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - ($619.00) MOVE IN JULY 17th or Sooner!
**Please advise that the first individual (s) to come in and pre - qualify for an apartment, will RESERVE the apartment for a JULY 17th or sooner move in!**
* 750 Square Feet
* Nice Carpet Throughout
* Nice Kitchen Linoleum
* New Paint
* New Vertical Blinds
* Professionally Cleaned from Top to Bottom
HEAT, SEWER & TRASH are all included in the rent!
Background and Credit Checks Required.
Pets under 50 pounds are welcome to reside here for a monthly fee & non -refundable deposit (breed restrictions apply - please call for details) (2 pet max)
Coin Machines onsite, just steps away from your door for washer and dryer use & a small workout facility just down the hall.
No elevators onsite.
Call 989-684-7450 your new home is waiting for you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304138
Property Id 304138
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5871348)