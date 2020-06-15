Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Pine Towers is an affordable, conveniently located retirement community with one bedroom apartments available. Monthly rent is based on 30% of your Adjusted Gross Income. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is payable upon move-in. Applications are available at Bay City Housing Commission Central Office at 315 14th St., Bay City, MI 48708 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further information, call (989) 892-9581 during office hours or email us at: information@baycityhousing.com.



(RLNE3194452)