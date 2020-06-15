All apartments in Bay City
Find more places like Pine Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay City, MI
/
Pine Towers
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Pine Towers

306 S Walnut St · (989) 892-9581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

306 S Walnut St, Bay City, MI 48706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Pine Towers is an affordable, conveniently located retirement community with one bedroom apartments available. Monthly rent is based on 30% of your Adjusted Gross Income. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is payable upon move-in. Applications are available at Bay City Housing Commission Central Office at 315 14th St., Bay City, MI 48708 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further information, call (989) 892-9581 during office hours or email us at: information@baycityhousing.com.

(RLNE3194452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Towers have any available units?
Pine Towers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay City, MI.
What amenities does Pine Towers have?
Some of Pine Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Towers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Towers pet-friendly?
No, Pine Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay City.
Does Pine Towers offer parking?
Yes, Pine Towers does offer parking.
Does Pine Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Towers have a pool?
No, Pine Towers does not have a pool.
Does Pine Towers have accessible units?
No, Pine Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Pine Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pine Towers has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pine Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flint, MISaginaw, MI
Midland, MIDavison, MI
Mount Morris, MIBurton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Northwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity