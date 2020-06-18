All apartments in Battle Creek
11 Stayman
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

11 Stayman

11 Stayman Street · (269) 841-5672 ext. 2
Location

11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Stayman · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795!

Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances. Centrally located near Pennfield & downtown! Upstairs bedroom has lots of character with knotty pine walls and ceiling. Large kitchen, separate dining room, living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom and an enclosed front porch. Off street parking and detached one stall garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. Pet friendly.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

(RLNE4619534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Stayman have any available units?
11 Stayman has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Stayman have?
Some of 11 Stayman's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Stayman currently offering any rent specials?
11 Stayman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Stayman pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Stayman is pet friendly.
Does 11 Stayman offer parking?
Yes, 11 Stayman does offer parking.
Does 11 Stayman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Stayman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Stayman have a pool?
No, 11 Stayman does not have a pool.
Does 11 Stayman have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Stayman has accessible units.
Does 11 Stayman have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Stayman does not have units with dishwashers.
