11 Stayman

Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795!



Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances. Centrally located near Pennfield & downtown! Upstairs bedroom has lots of character with knotty pine walls and ceiling. Large kitchen, separate dining room, living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom and an enclosed front porch. Off street parking and detached one stall garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. Pet friendly.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.



(RLNE4619534)