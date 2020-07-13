/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Allen Park, MI
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Results within 1 mile of Allen Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.
Results within 5 miles of Allen Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
2444 2nd
2444 2nd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Lower unit one bedroom apartment available in Wyandotte. Located just blocks away from the water, local boutiques, night life, and great restaurants. Utilities $30/month. Rent $795.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14666 Banner St
14666 Banner Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with nice hardwood floors. Nice updated bathroom. Open front porch. Easement along one side of the home. A very big yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
Results within 10 miles of Allen Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
