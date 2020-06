Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Spacious Second Floor Near Water! - Property Id: 251382



Clean and Quiet 1BR/1BA Located in the heart of Winterport. Spacious floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. Off-street parking and coin-op laundry on site. Cats negotiable with pet fee. Unfortunately no dogs. Great location for those that travel to Bangor or Belfast. Walking distance to the water. $700/month includes heat and hot water. Tenant pays electric. 12 month lease. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251382

Property Id 251382



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5666165)