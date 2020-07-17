Amenities

Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Off-street parking and coin-op laundry in the building. Available now! $1350.00 per month plus utilities. Sorry no smoking and no pets. Owner occupied building. Maximum occupancy 2.



