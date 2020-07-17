All apartments in Westbrook
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

66 Stroudwater St. #3

66 Stroudwater Street · (207) 775-6561
Location

66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME 04092
Cumberland Mills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66 Stroudwater St. #3 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Off-street parking and coin-op laundry in the building. Available now! $1350.00 per month plus utilities. Sorry no smoking and no pets. Owner occupied building. Maximum occupancy 2.

NO Smoking
No Pets
1 year lease required. (1st month, last month, and security deposit required)
$1350.00 per month plus utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have any available units?
66 Stroudwater St. #3 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Stroudwater St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westbrook.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 offers parking.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have a pool?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
