All apartments in Westbrook
Find more places like 66 Stroudwater St. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westbrook, ME
/
66 Stroudwater St. #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

66 Stroudwater St. #1

66 Stroudwater St · (207) 775-6561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

66 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME 04092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 Available 07/01/20 Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: 1st floor 1 BR/1BA apt. $1,225.00 + utilities - Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: Large and 1st Floor 1 bedroom apartment with an eat-in kitchen, Butler's pantry, full bathroom, office, and livingroom. Plenty of closet space, off-street parking, and coin-op laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Owner occupied building. Maximum occupancy 1

Available July 1, 2020
$1,225.00 per month plus utilties
Tenant pays all utilities
1 year lease required. 1st month, last month, and security deposit required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have any available units?
66 Stroudwater St. #1 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Stroudwater St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westbrook.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does offer parking.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have a pool?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66 Stroudwater St. #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, MEBrunswick, ME
Scarborough, MEOld Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity