Westbrook, ME
66 Stroudwater St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

66 Stroudwater St.

66 Stroudwater Street · (207) 775-6561
Location

66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME 04092
Cumberland Mills

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 66 Stroudwater St. - 1st Flr. Furn. Efficiency · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 0.5 Bath

Amenities

Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St: Furnished Efficiency $1000.00 per month includes Heat and Hot Water & Electricity! - 66 Stroudwater St., Westbrook-Furnished Efficiency $1,000.00 per month with Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity included in the rent. 1st floor, shower, toilet, microwave, kitchen sink, kitchen table, and bed. Off-street parking 1 car only, coin-op washer/dryer in the building. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. This is an owner occupied building. Maximum occupancy 1

$1,000.00 per month includes heat, hot water, and electricity
Maximum Occupancy 1
Tenant pays: cable tv and internet
12 month minimum lease requirement. (1st month, last month, and security deposit required)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Stroudwater St. have any available units?
66 Stroudwater St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Stroudwater St. have?
Some of 66 Stroudwater St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. currently offering any rent specials?
66 Stroudwater St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Stroudwater St. pet-friendly?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westbrook.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. offer parking?
Yes, 66 Stroudwater St. does offer parking.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Stroudwater St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. have a pool?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. does not have a pool.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. have accessible units?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Stroudwater St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Stroudwater St. does not have units with air conditioning.
