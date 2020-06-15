Amenities

Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St: Furnished Efficiency $1000.00 per month includes Heat and Hot Water & Electricity! - 66 Stroudwater St., Westbrook-Furnished Efficiency $1,000.00 per month with Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity included in the rent. 1st floor, shower, toilet, microwave, kitchen sink, kitchen table, and bed. Off-street parking 1 car only, coin-op washer/dryer in the building. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. This is an owner occupied building. Maximum occupancy 1



$1,000.00 per month includes heat, hot water, and electricity

Maximum Occupancy 1

Tenant pays: cable tv and internet

12 month minimum lease requirement. (1st month, last month, and security deposit required)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636591)