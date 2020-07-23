11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Portland, ME

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
760 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1058 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,725.
1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
15 Middle St. Unit 203
15 Middle St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1233 sqft
East End Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo with Reserved Garage Parking, Private Balcony, and Shared Courtyard Patio Space - Available for immediate occupancy! This first-time, pristine rental offers the best of all worlds! Located right in the heart of the
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
864 sqft
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/31/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
38 Maggie Lane
38 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
48 Maggie Lane
48 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Great townhouse in desirable North Deering location. Just off Forest Ave. Close to all Portland has to offer. Close to Portland Trails, shopping and schools. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping and snow removal in this duplex property.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
City Guide for South Portland, ME

Welcome to South Portland! This southern Maine city is located just across the river from its more famous, similarly named counterpart. So, let’s take a look at the South Portland life, and find you the home of your dreams!

Despite its name, South Portland has a completely different feel than the more famous city to the north. Until the establishment of the Casco Bay Bridge, some of the nicer areas of the city remained underdeveloped and unconnected to downtown Portland, except by ferry. Now the city consists of strong, thriving communities within close proximity to Portland’s urban and historical attractions.

The main difference between Portland and South Portland is that South Portland is more suburban-feeling and commercialized. In fact, many nearby residents commute to SoPo for the Maine Mall, Mill Creek, and the Waterfront Market. You’ll find plenty in terms of shopping, dining, and entertainment in and around these large shopping centers.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods throughout most of South Portland. Overall SoPo has a slightly lower crime rate than Portland, and is generally more affordable. So as far as great values go, South Portland is the Maine city.

By and large, the most desirable areas of South Portland are to the far east on the coast near the scenic Willard Bay Beach. Here you’ll find a lot of new development in upscale condominiums, apartment complexes, and townhomes that offer everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent. Many of these complexes also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Oh, yeah, and they have fantastic ocean views! Two bedroom rental properties in these developments generally range from $1,000 - $1,200.

You’ll find Southern Maine Community College just north of Willard Beach. There are frequently cheap apartments with short term lease options around the college campus. Two bedroom apartments for rent here range from $900 - $1,100.

South Portland’s city center is located slightly west of Willard Beach and SMCC, adjacent to the Casco Bay Bridge. This area, frequently referred to as Ferry Village, is full of great apartments in small complexes and old homes that have been converted into duplexes. Two bedrooms rental properties in this area range from $900 - $1,100.

The farther west from the city center and coast that you go, the more suburban and rural feeling South Portland will feel. The area around the Portland Airport and the Maine Mall has a few smaller, older apartments for rent a great price. Additionally, you can find plenty of rental homes in this area. Two bedrooms here are quite affordable, generally ranging from $800 - $1,000.

If you’re moving to South Portland with a four-legged friend, you’re in luck. South Portland’s rental market is fairly pet friendly. Though some complexes may require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great new home for Fido and Fluffy.

So welcome to South Portland! Enjoy all that this affordable, scenic, coastal Maine city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in South Portland, ME

2 bedroom apartments in South Portland are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in South Portland near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in South Portland that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

