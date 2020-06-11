19 Park Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Enjoy this spacious two-story, three-bedroom apartment located a mere three-minute walk from downtown Orono and only a ten-minute walk from the University of Maine campus. The unit includes a relaxing sun porch that is great for reading. Heat, hot water, energy efficient washer/dryer, plowing, and ample off-street parking included. No pets permitted. No parties allowed. Lease from June 1, 2020 through May 23, 2021

Five minute walk to Orono's vibrant downtown and a mere ten-minute walk to the University of Maine at Orono campus, this three bedroom apartment features a washer and dryer, spacious bathroom with a full shower, and a sunroom. Enjoy Woodman's Restaurant, Orono Brewing Company, Verve Burrito's, Pat's Pizza, Black Bear Brewery, the Family Dog, or Harvest Moon Deli any night of the week and simply stroll across Orono's scenic bridge the this apartment which sits directly across the water from the downtown scene. Parks, bike and walking paths are located in virtually every direction. Enjoy all that Orono has to offer today by contacting us about this unit.