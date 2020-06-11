All apartments in Orono
Find more places like 19 Park Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orono, ME
/
19 Park Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

19 Park Street - 2

19 Park Street · (207) 570-9764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19 Park Street, Orono, ME 04473

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy this spacious two-story, three-bedroom apartment located a mere three-minute walk from downtown Orono and only a ten-minute walk from the University of Maine campus. The unit includes a relaxing sun porch that is great for reading. Heat, hot water, energy efficient washer/dryer, plowing, and ample off-street parking included. No pets permitted. No parties allowed. Lease from June 1, 2020 through May 23, 2021
Five minute walk to Orono's vibrant downtown and a mere ten-minute walk to the University of Maine at Orono campus, this three bedroom apartment features a washer and dryer, spacious bathroom with a full shower, and a sunroom. Enjoy Woodman's Restaurant, Orono Brewing Company, Verve Burrito's, Pat's Pizza, Black Bear Brewery, the Family Dog, or Harvest Moon Deli any night of the week and simply stroll across Orono's scenic bridge the this apartment which sits directly across the water from the downtown scene. Parks, bike and walking paths are located in virtually every direction. Enjoy all that Orono has to offer today by contacting us about this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Park Street - 2 have any available units?
19 Park Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, ME.
What amenities does 19 Park Street - 2 have?
Some of 19 Park Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Park Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Park Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Park Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Park Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 19 Park Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Park Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 19 Park Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 19 Park Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Park Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Park Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Park Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Park Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bangor, ME
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity