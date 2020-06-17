10 Hazen Street - 1

Amenities

Thank you for taking the time to read our ad!



This is a well maintained, Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Located on 1st floor of the building.

Heat and hot water are included with rent.

Snow removal and lawn care are taken care of by the owner.

Coin operated laundry available in the building.

Off street parking available, first come first serve.

No animals are accepted at any of our rentals, and no smoking is allowed in our buildings!



We are a full service, owned and managed rental company, focused on customer service, and look forward to giving you a positive rental experience.



To move in, we need first month's rent, security deposit and renter's insurance.



If you are interested in this unit, please go to our website at www.NRHMAINE.com, click APPLY NOW and fill out a free online application!



You can TEXT 207-615-7858 to set up a showing. TEXT ONLY PLEASE.



We look forward to serving you!