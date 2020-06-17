All apartments in Norway
Find more places like 10 Hazen Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norway, ME
/
10 Hazen Street - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

10 Hazen Street - 1

10 Hazen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10 Hazen Street, Norway, ME 04268

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Thank you for taking the time to read our ad!

This is a well maintained, Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
Located on 1st floor of the building.
Heat and hot water are included with rent.
Snow removal and lawn care are taken care of by the owner.
Coin operated laundry available in the building.
Off street parking available, first come first serve.
No animals are accepted at any of our rentals, and no smoking is allowed in our buildings!

We are a full service, owned and managed rental company, focused on customer service, and look forward to giving you a positive rental experience.

To move in, we need first month's rent, security deposit and renter's insurance.

If you are interested in this unit, please go to our website at www.NRHMAINE.com, click APPLY NOW and fill out a free online application!

You can TEXT 207-615-7858 to set up a showing. TEXT ONLY PLEASE.

We look forward to serving you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have any available units?
10 Hazen Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norway, ME.
Is 10 Hazen Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hazen Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hazen Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norway.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Hazen Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Hazen Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, ME
Brunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MELewiston, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College