All apartments in Lewiston
Find more places like 34 Howe St. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewiston, ME
/
34 Howe St. - 3
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:10 AM

34 Howe St. - 3

34 Howe Street · (207) 514-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 Howe Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
Downtown Lewiston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available immediately is a newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in a secure building. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1500. Rental application must be filled out before scheduling a showing at WWW.FIRSTCHOICEREM.COM Included in the rent is heat, hot water, water/sewer, trash pickup. Newer fridge and flat top oven. Washer and dryer hookups are in the basement, parking for one car in driveway. Brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large vinyl windows let in lot of natural light. New tub, toilet, and vanity topped with carrara marble. Original tin ceilings in the kitchen accentuate the height of the room. Located convenient to most amenities including post office, bus station, grocery and shopping, hospitals. Walking distance to schools. 3 miles to I-95 Exit 80. Ask us how we turn our tenants to homeowners. Apply now as this will go go fast. Any questions call (207) 514-0129 or email andrew@firstchoicerem.com
Montello School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have any available units?
34 Howe St. - 3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Howe St. - 3 have?
Some of 34 Howe St. - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Howe St. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
34 Howe St. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Howe St. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewiston.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 34 Howe St. - 3 does offer parking.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have a pool?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Howe St. - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Howe St. - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 Howe St. - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, ME
Brunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MEWaterville, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity