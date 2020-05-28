34 Howe St. - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Available immediately is a newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in a secure building. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1500. Rental application must be filled out before scheduling a showing at WWW.FIRSTCHOICEREM.COM Included in the rent is heat, hot water, water/sewer, trash pickup. Newer fridge and flat top oven. Washer and dryer hookups are in the basement, parking for one car in driveway. Brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large vinyl windows let in lot of natural light. New tub, toilet, and vanity topped with carrara marble. Original tin ceilings in the kitchen accentuate the height of the room. Located convenient to most amenities including post office, bus station, grocery and shopping, hospitals. Walking distance to schools. 3 miles to I-95 Exit 80. Ask us how we turn our tenants to homeowners. Apply now as this will go go fast. Any questions call (207) 514-0129 or email andrew@firstchoicerem.com

Montello School District