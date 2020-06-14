173 Wiswell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

LARGE 3-BEDROOM HOUSE! This attractive home is conveniently located near Bangor's Shopping District and downtown attractions. Rent includes 1 ton of pellets for pellet stove, snow removal, lawn care and W/D. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1495 and first month's rent of $1495 are due at signing. Pets are welcome with one time non-refundable $350 pet fee. Renter's insurance is required. Complete and submit your application today at https://qualitypropertymanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=158270