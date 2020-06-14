All apartments in Brewer
Find more places like 173 Wiswell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brewer, ME
/
173 Wiswell Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

173 Wiswell Road

173 Wiswell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

173 Wiswell Road, Brewer, ME 04412

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LARGE 3-BEDROOM HOUSE! This attractive home is conveniently located near Bangor's Shopping District and downtown attractions. Rent includes 1 ton of pellets for pellet stove, snow removal, lawn care and W/D. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1495 and first month's rent of $1495 are due at signing. Pets are welcome with one time non-refundable $350 pet fee. Renter's insurance is required. Complete and submit your application today at https://qualitypropertymanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=158270

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Wiswell Road have any available units?
173 Wiswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brewer, ME.
What amenities does 173 Wiswell Road have?
Some of 173 Wiswell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Wiswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
173 Wiswell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Wiswell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Wiswell Road is pet friendly.
Does 173 Wiswell Road offer parking?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not offer parking.
Does 173 Wiswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Wiswell Road have a pool?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not have a pool.
Does 173 Wiswell Road have accessible units?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Wiswell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Wiswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Wiswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bangor, ME