Spacious first floor studio apartment located two blocks from EMMC. Features large living space with great natural light, eat-in kitchen and 10 ft ceilings. No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease. 1 parking space. First month and equal amount security deposit required at move in. $675/mo includes heat. Tenant pays electric. Hot water heater is electric. Available now.

