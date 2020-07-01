17 Basketball Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking

Newer construction townhouses conveniently located off Kenduskeag Ave right next to Husson University.



- Features open floor plan with first floor containing beautiful kitchen with new appliances including glass top stove, fridge, built in microwave and dishwasher!

- Plenty of cabinets and ample counter space with recessed lighting and full pantry.

- Large Eat in kitchen and living room allow you countless design plans.

- First floor bedroom with full bath in conjunction with nice laundry facilities including new machines in unit! No more leaving your unit to do laundry!

- Laminate floors with radiant heat and plentiful windows to allow great natural light.

- Second floor offers two more spacious bedrooms and office all with laminate floors, over-sized closets, ceiling fans and modern European Panel Heaters.

- Two more full baths on second floor and large linen closet.

- All units include outside deck and three off-street parking spots.



$1,800/month for three occupants. $2,000 for four occupants. Heat, Hot Water, Water and Sewer Included. No Pets. No Smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit Due to Move-In. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.



Property type: Student Housing