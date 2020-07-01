All apartments in Bangor
17 Basketball Ct
17 Basketball Ct

17 Basketball Court · (207) 305-4462
Location

17 Basketball Court, Bangor, ME 04401

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
Newer construction townhouses conveniently located off Kenduskeag Ave right next to Husson University.

- Features open floor plan with first floor containing beautiful kitchen with new appliances including glass top stove, fridge, built in microwave and dishwasher!
- Plenty of cabinets and ample counter space with recessed lighting and full pantry.
- Large Eat in kitchen and living room allow you countless design plans.
- First floor bedroom with full bath in conjunction with nice laundry facilities including new machines in unit! No more leaving your unit to do laundry!
- Laminate floors with radiant heat and plentiful windows to allow great natural light.
- Second floor offers two more spacious bedrooms and office all with laminate floors, over-sized closets, ceiling fans and modern European Panel Heaters.
- Two more full baths on second floor and large linen closet.
- All units include outside deck and three off-street parking spots.

$1,800/month for three occupants. $2,000 for four occupants. Heat, Hot Water, Water and Sewer Included. No Pets. No Smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit Due to Move-In. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.

Property type: Student Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Basketball Ct have any available units?
17 Basketball Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bangor, ME.
What amenities does 17 Basketball Ct have?
Some of 17 Basketball Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Basketball Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17 Basketball Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Basketball Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17 Basketball Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bangor.
Does 17 Basketball Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17 Basketball Ct offers parking.
Does 17 Basketball Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Basketball Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Basketball Ct have a pool?
No, 17 Basketball Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17 Basketball Ct have accessible units?
No, 17 Basketball Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Basketball Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Basketball Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Basketball Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Basketball Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
