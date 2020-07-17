11 Basketball Ct

Amenities

Newer construction townhouses conveniently located off Kenduskeag Ave right next to Husson University. Features open floor plan with first floor containing Beautiful kitchen with new appliances including glass top stove, fridge, built in microwave and dishwasher! Plenty of cabinets and ample counter space with recessed lighting and full pantry. Large Eat in kitchen and living room allow you countless design plans. First floor bedroom with full bath in conjunction with nice laundry facilities including new machines in unit! No more leaving your unit to do laundry! Laminate floors with radiant heat and plentiful windows to allow great natural light. Second floor offers three more spacious bedrooms all with laminate floors, over-sized closets, ceiling fans and modern European Panel Heaters. Two more full baths on second floor and large linen closet. All units include outside deck and three off-street parking spots. No Pets. No Smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit Required to Move-In. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.