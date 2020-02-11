28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22

Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking elevator some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - 1 Bed - 1 Bath. In order to be eligible for housing, a person must be 62 years of age or older, handicapped, or disabled. Please see link below for affordable housing application. This must be received first to start the application process. http://foresidemanagement.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Affordable-Housing-Application.pdf **Rental Assistance Available** HEAT & HOT WATER Incld. The property is professionally managed and offers the following amenities: On-site laundry Community space 24-hour emergency maintenance service Ample Off Street Parking In accordance with Federal Law and USDA Policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color national origin, sex, age or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs). To file a complaint of discrimination write to USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410, or call 1-800795-3272 (voice) or 202-720-6382 (TDD). USDA is an Equal Opportunity provider, lender, and employer. P.O Box 957, Portland, ME 04104 Phone (207)775-2325 Fax (207)775-1196 www.foresidemanagement.com

Parkwoods Apartments is an elderly/disabled complex. You must be at least 62 years old or disabled and income qualify for these apartments. Please contact info @foresidemanagement.com for an application.