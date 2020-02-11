All apartments in Anson
Find more places like 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anson, ME
/
28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22

28 Parkwoods Dr · (207) 209-3757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Parkwoods Dr, Anson, ME 04911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - 1 Bed - 1 Bath. In order to be eligible for housing, a person must be 62 years of age or older, handicapped, or disabled. Please see link below for affordable housing application. This must be received first to start the application process. http://foresidemanagement.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Affordable-Housing-Application.pdf **Rental Assistance Available** HEAT & HOT WATER Incld. The property is professionally managed and offers the following amenities: On-site laundry Community space 24-hour emergency maintenance service Ample Off Street Parking In accordance with Federal Law and USDA Policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color national origin, sex, age or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs). To file a complaint of discrimination write to USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410, or call 1-800795-3272 (voice) or 202-720-6382 (TDD). USDA is an Equal Opportunity provider, lender, and employer. P.O Box 957, Portland, ME 04104 Phone (207)775-2325 Fax (207)775-1196 www.foresidemanagement.com
Parkwoods Apartments is an elderly/disabled complex. You must be at least 62 years old or disabled and income qualify for these apartments. Please contact info @foresidemanagement.com for an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have any available units?
28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anson, ME.
What amenities does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have?
Some of 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anson.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 offer parking?
Yes, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 does offer parking.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have a pool?
No, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have accessible units?
Yes, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 has accessible units.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 Parkwoods Drive, Unit 22?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lewiston, ME
Waterville, ME
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity