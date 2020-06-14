413 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
116 Lee Ave Unit 514A
116 Lee Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chillum
3 Units Available
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,718
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,659
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1048 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,580
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Takoma
1 Unit Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Walter Read Army Medical Center
7 Units Available
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with refinished hardwood floors, lots of living space and accent cabinetry. Located near I-495 and the University of Maryland at College Park. Gourmet kitchens and oversized balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
32 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Langley Park
10 Units Available
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 09:38pm
$
Contact for Availability
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME GUIDELINES: 1-person Max: $70,560, 2-person Max: $80,640, 3-person Max: $90,720, 4-person Max: $100,800 Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.
City Guide for Takoma Park, MD

If you need a quick guide to tell you all about the renter's life in Takoma Park, then you are in luck. We've got all the info you need right here, so take it all in and then you'll be ready to rent in this fine little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Takoma Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

There are many ways to describe Takoma Park. Nicknames such as "The Berkeley of the East" and "The People's Republic of Takoma Park" were earned through years of political activism, a local life full of strong community values, and plenty of interesting characters (yes, I'm talking about you, mister Banjo Man). This place is much more than just a commuter suburb of Washington D.C., though it is a suburb with an easy commute thanks to the Metrorail Station in the heart of old downtown. Right here in Takoma Park, you will find a world of easy, walkable living, a mild counterculture, plenty of great live music, one of the biggest food co-ops you have ever seen, year-round farmers markets, and a diversity of people and cultures that really reflects the American dream. The music alone will make any local renter a happy camper. There's blues, jazz, bluegrass, hip hop, and cultural music from all over the world, with a huge annual folk fest and a nationally-known blues recording label.

And, you don't have to pay the prices typical of most east coast cities. For about $800 to $1,000, a Takoma Park renter can rest easy in a cheap apartment right on Siglo Creek. Siglo Creek, by the way, is a nice little nature spot cutting through the middle of town with miles of creek-side trails for those who like to travel by foot. There are also some more pricey (and spacious) places to rent, costing about $1,200 - $1,600, in communities of quiet professionals. Now, if you're looking for a single-family rental home, then be prepared to spend about $2,00 - $3,000 per month on some of the most gorgeous and homey-feeling old Victorian houses around.

Wandering what types of amenities will be available? Well, there's plenty of property rentals where residents enjoy such luxuries as a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities. 24-hour emergency maintenance is a common extra that makes the renter's life easier. And, there's even places where you can be assured that your community is calm and quiet, a rare amenity among apartment-dwellers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly pad for your cat, you will have no problem. If you're looking for an affordable cat friendly apartment, it's still no problem. Usually, all you have to worry about is an extra $20 per cat. Dog friendly apartments, on the other hand, are a much harder find, and much more expensive. For dog friendly property rentals, check the local classifieds for rental homes and other nearby pet friendly property rentals. Just outside the city is Gables Takoma Park, which not only advertises "dogs allowed", but caters to them. With a weight limit up to 100 pounds, a few pet stations to make poopie-cleanup a breeze, as well as a nearby park, this is one happy home for your canine family members. However, be prepared to pay around $250 - $500 per dog.

Now that you've had a good read, you're ready to rent like a local resident of "The People's Republic of Takoma Park". Enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Takoma Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Takoma Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

