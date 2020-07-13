580 Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD with parking

If you need a quick guide to tell you all about the renter's life in Takoma Park, then you are in luck. We've got all the info you need right here, so take it all in and then you'll be ready to rent in this fine little city.

There are many ways to describe Takoma Park. Nicknames such as "The Berkeley of the East" and "The People's Republic of Takoma Park" were earned through years of political activism, a local life full of strong community values, and plenty of interesting characters (yes, I'm talking about you, mister Banjo Man). This place is much more than just a commuter suburb of Washington D.C., though it is a suburb with an easy commute thanks to the Metrorail Station in the heart of old downtown. Right here in Takoma Park, you will find a world of easy, walkable living, a mild counterculture, plenty of great live music, one of the biggest food co-ops you have ever seen, year-round farmers markets, and a diversity of people and cultures that really reflects the American dream. The music alone will make any local renter a happy camper. There's blues, jazz, bluegrass, hip hop, and cultural music from all over the world, with a huge annual folk fest and a nationally-known blues recording label.

And, you don't have to pay the prices typical of most east coast cities. For about $800 to $1,000, a Takoma Park renter can rest easy in a cheap apartment right on Siglo Creek. Siglo Creek, by the way, is a nice little nature spot cutting through the middle of town with miles of creek-side trails for those who like to travel by foot. There are also some more pricey (and spacious) places to rent, costing about $1,200 - $1,600, in communities of quiet professionals. Now, if you're looking for a single-family rental home, then be prepared to spend about $2,00 - $3,000 per month on some of the most gorgeous and homey-feeling old Victorian houses around.

Wandering what types of amenities will be available? Well, there's plenty of property rentals where residents enjoy such luxuries as a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities. 24-hour emergency maintenance is a common extra that makes the renter's life easier. And, there's even places where you can be assured that your community is calm and quiet, a rare amenity among apartment-dwellers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly pad for your cat, you will have no problem. If you're looking for an affordable cat friendly apartment, it's still no problem. Usually, all you have to worry about is an extra $20 per cat. Dog friendly apartments, on the other hand, are a much harder find, and much more expensive. For dog friendly property rentals, check the local classifieds for rental homes and other nearby pet friendly property rentals. Just outside the city is Gables Takoma Park, which not only advertises "dogs allowed", but caters to them. With a weight limit up to 100 pounds, a few pet stations to make poopie-cleanup a breeze, as well as a nearby park, this is one happy home for your canine family members. However, be prepared to pay around $250 - $500 per dog.

Now that you've had a good read, you're ready to rent like a local resident of "The People's Republic of Takoma Park". Enjoy. See more