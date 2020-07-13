580 Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7324 CARROLL AVE
7324 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$8,450
Prime commercial (C2 General Commercial) zoned retail space with approximately 3500 square feet of retail space that can be all open space or divided. Plenty of additional storage in the basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
9039 SLIGO CREEK PARKWAY
9039 Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
943 sqft
Bright and very large 1 bedroom condo with parking at the Parkside Plaza Condominium. Updated bathroom and kitchen, great balcony overlooking trees, and large living space with refinished hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Walter Read Army Medical Center
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
112 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,540
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,505
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,658
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Chillum Terrace Apts
621 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1350 sqft
If you love adventure, diversity, history, and culture, a move to Hyattsville Maryland might be just what you’re looking for! Check out Chillum Terrace Apartments, close to DC activity and yet, private and removed from all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
46 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Takoma
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
City Guide for Takoma Park, MD

If you need a quick guide to tell you all about the renter's life in Takoma Park, then you are in luck. We've got all the info you need right here, so take it all in and then you'll be ready to rent in this fine little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Takoma Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

There are many ways to describe Takoma Park. Nicknames such as "The Berkeley of the East" and "The People's Republic of Takoma Park" were earned through years of political activism, a local life full of strong community values, and plenty of interesting characters (yes, I'm talking about you, mister Banjo Man). This place is much more than just a commuter suburb of Washington D.C., though it is a suburb with an easy commute thanks to the Metrorail Station in the heart of old downtown. Right here in Takoma Park, you will find a world of easy, walkable living, a mild counterculture, plenty of great live music, one of the biggest food co-ops you have ever seen, year-round farmers markets, and a diversity of people and cultures that really reflects the American dream. The music alone will make any local renter a happy camper. There's blues, jazz, bluegrass, hip hop, and cultural music from all over the world, with a huge annual folk fest and a nationally-known blues recording label.

And, you don't have to pay the prices typical of most east coast cities. For about $800 to $1,000, a Takoma Park renter can rest easy in a cheap apartment right on Siglo Creek. Siglo Creek, by the way, is a nice little nature spot cutting through the middle of town with miles of creek-side trails for those who like to travel by foot. There are also some more pricey (and spacious) places to rent, costing about $1,200 - $1,600, in communities of quiet professionals. Now, if you're looking for a single-family rental home, then be prepared to spend about $2,00 - $3,000 per month on some of the most gorgeous and homey-feeling old Victorian houses around.

Wandering what types of amenities will be available? Well, there's plenty of property rentals where residents enjoy such luxuries as a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities. 24-hour emergency maintenance is a common extra that makes the renter's life easier. And, there's even places where you can be assured that your community is calm and quiet, a rare amenity among apartment-dwellers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly pad for your cat, you will have no problem. If you're looking for an affordable cat friendly apartment, it's still no problem. Usually, all you have to worry about is an extra $20 per cat. Dog friendly apartments, on the other hand, are a much harder find, and much more expensive. For dog friendly property rentals, check the local classifieds for rental homes and other nearby pet friendly property rentals. Just outside the city is Gables Takoma Park, which not only advertises "dogs allowed", but caters to them. With a weight limit up to 100 pounds, a few pet stations to make poopie-cleanup a breeze, as well as a nearby park, this is one happy home for your canine family members. However, be prepared to pay around $250 - $500 per dog.

Now that you've had a good read, you're ready to rent like a local resident of "The People's Republic of Takoma Park". Enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Takoma Park, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Takoma Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

