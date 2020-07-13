/
pet friendly apartments
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT
1 Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
Smokers Welcomed! Former Owner smoked. If you don't think your clients will like this, then please don't show. This home is great with great views of the Lake!!! CORNER UNIT with TONS of Privacy!! Great 2BR, 2BA Unit. Pets welcomed.
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1103 Riverboat Court
1103 Riverboat Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Whispering Woods. Kitchen with large picture window. Separate Dining Room. Living Room with wooded view. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Unfinished lower level with walkout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3454 COHASSET AVE
3454 Cohassett Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Corner property with fenced double lot, plenty of storage for your boat and vehicles and suv. Community beach, boat ramp , piers and dock with boat slips. Small pets considered.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
888 STONEHURST COURT
888 Stonehurst Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1778 sqft
Welcome to 888 Stonehurst. This 3 level, stunning townhome is a corner unit, offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
