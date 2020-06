Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FOR RENT! Gorgeous All Brick home in desired Black Rock Estates. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect for entertaining....Large kitchen with island that steps out onto rear patio and side porch, finished basement with bathroom and large private lot!Master Bedroom with access to side porch. Available for showings June 1. Available for Occupancy June 15th. Pets on a case by case basis. $250 Non-refundable pet deposit per pet. $50 additional pet rent per month. Kitchen must be cleaned prior to departure to avoid $300 kitchen cleaning fee. Apply online at: https://apply.link/2WIS1fy