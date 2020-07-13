63 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Owings Mills, MD

Apartment List
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
17 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Fallstaff
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203
14 Mountbatten Court, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Gwynn Oak! - Lovely 2 bedroom condo convenient to I-695 in Gwynn Oak! Spacious living area features a cozy gas fireplace plus a raised dining area perfect for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1406 NICODEMUS ROAD
1406 Nicodemus Road, Baltimore County, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
4060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 NICODEMUS ROAD in Baltimore County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3655 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3655 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD
Studio
$900
1960 sqft
A newly renovated basement efficiency. Located in a quiet homeowner community that is close to public transportation. In walking distance to Liberty Rd and Reisterstown Rd.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Hoes Heights
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Hills
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$785
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Garwyn Oaks
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
38 Units Available
Bridgeview-Greenlawn
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
West Forest Park
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
884 sqft
Prime location near parks, and close to local schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patio or balcony, air conditioning, garbage disposal and parking. Community has on-site laundry facility, internet access and package receiving services.

July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Owings Mills rents increased slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,548 for a two-bedroom. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,548 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

