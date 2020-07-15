Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Market, MD

Finding an apartment in New Market that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Results within 5 miles of New Market

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2730 sqft
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of New Market
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,548
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
8390 Discovery Place
8390 Discovery Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1889 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Full and 1 Half Bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12644 PIEDMONT TRAIL ROAD
12644 Piedmont Trail Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
2 Car garage! 3 level. 3 bedroom 2.50 bath townhome in the heart of Clarksburg. Lower level family room with garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8778 VICTORY CT
8778 Victory Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New Market, MD

Finding an apartment in New Market that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

