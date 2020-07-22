23 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD with move-in specials
Montgomery Village is a thriving community of more than 40,000 people despite being only 47 years old.
Located at the heart of Montgomery County, MD, this growing metropolis has a lot to offer newcomers. Growing employment opportunities and community centers make this newborn town ideal. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Montgomery Village apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Montgomery Village apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.