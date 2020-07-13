Apartment List
/
MD
/
mays chapel
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM

390 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10911 Falls Road
10911 Falls Road, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Very nicely remodeled and great for individual or a small family. Very convenient to I-83 or 695. 15 minutes from down town. Blue ribbon school district (Riderwood, Ridgely, Dulaney). Huge back yard, partially fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Lake Walker
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,094
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,155
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
106 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,425
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
96 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.

Similar Pages

Mays Chapel 2 BedroomsMays Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMays Chapel 3 BedroomsMays Chapel Apartments with Balcony
Mays Chapel Apartments with GarageMays Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMays Chapel Apartments with ParkingMays Chapel Apartments with Pool
Mays Chapel Apartments with Washer-DryerMays Chapel Dog Friendly ApartmentsMays Chapel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College