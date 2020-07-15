Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with garages

Mays Chapel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10911 Falls Road
10911 Falls Road, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Very nicely remodeled and great for individual or a small family. Very convenient to I-83 or 695. 15 minutes from down town. Blue ribbon school district (Riderwood, Ridgely, Dulaney). Huge back yard, partially fenced.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2388 sqft
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
84 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
31 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,553
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,518
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
28 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,246
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
107 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,425
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR
2733 Moores Valley Drive, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BR COLONIAL W/2 CAR GAR ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LR & SEPARATE DR W/WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE KIT W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Homeland
14 Southfield Pl
14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1420 sqft
Homeland Gem - Property Id: 296012 Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rodgers Forge
227 Dumbarton Road
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
227 Dumbarton Road Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Townhome for Rent in Rodgers Forge - Gorgeous townhome in Rodgers Forge features hardwood floors & architectural details throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-Charles
5245 Downing Road
5245 Downing Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5245 Downing Road Available 09/01/20 For This Lovely Three BDRM In Gaited Community - The Villages of Homeland in North Baltimore is a gaited condominium community occupying more than five acres, the neighborhood provides residents with an abundance

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5100 sqft
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Towson Manor Village
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and freshly painted premium Towson Green townhome, 8 years young.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
25 HIGHFIELD - UPPER LEVEL SPACE 1
25 Highfield Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Private entrance on second level of home. Spacious family room with two large walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Washer/dryer in unit with a kitchenette. Bedroom 2 has built in bookcases.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Mays Chapel, MD

Mays Chapel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

