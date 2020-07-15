/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leonardtown, MD
23405 MARVIEW COURT
23405 Marview Court, Leonardtown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2306 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW TOWNHOME located in Clark's Rest.
Results within 5 miles of Leonardtown
40222 BRETON BEACH ROAD
40222 Breton Beach Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1296 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED cute and cozy cape with amazing views of Breton Bay. Sit outside on the large deck, or inside the screened in porch. Catch some rays laying out on the flat level yard by the water. Updated kitchen and brand new W/D in unit.
26451 REED COURT
26451 Reed Court, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Move In Ready! 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large backyard with available shed for extra storage. Attached 2car garage.
42437 RIVERWINDS DRIVE
42437 Riverwinds Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
Beautiful waterfront sanctuary ready for immediate occupancy! 5 bdrm/3bath, 2 fireplaces, dual staircase, pier w/boat lift and AMAZING Potomac sunsets! Come home to luxury living! Pets on case by case basis.
23434 CAMELLIA COURT
23434 Camellia Ct, St. Mary's County, MD
Great home in the cul-de-sac. This home offers a ton of space, great amenities, and the perfect location to stay close to work, school, and play! Also available to purchase.
44159 AZALEA COURT
44159 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
THIS ONE HAS ALL THE WOW YOU COULD WANT! Model home End unit with all special future! the house has 5 bedrooms which the third floor has 2 bedrooms and a both total 5b/3.5b. Walk to the pool& tennis court.
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE
22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry.
26310 LOVEVILLE ROAD
26310 Loveville Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Cozy single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. The house is located between Mechanicsville, MD and Hollywood, MD. Amenities include a full kitchen, dining room, living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Leonardtown
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.
38358 POINT BREEZE ROAD
38358 Point Breeze Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2102 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths - 2 bed & 1.5 bath on main & 1 bed - 1 full bath on upper (could be a great master with a view). Master bedroom on main level with half bath. Huge deck and enclosed porch. Fireplace.
45634 LONGFIELDS VILLAGE DRIVE
45634 Longfields Village Drive, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Excellent end unit townhome in quiet community! Main level master suite is a rare find! Upper level includes 2 additional spacious bedrooms each with their own half bath and a shared jack and jill shower/tub.
28765 RIVERWATCH COURT
28765 Riverwatch Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28765 RIVERWATCH COURT in St. Mary's County. View photos, descriptions and more!
46231 SYLVAN COURT
46231 Sylvan Court, California, MD
Move in Ready, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with deck & oversized garage.
21306 JETTISON COURT
21306 Jettison Court, St. Mary's County, MD
Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on.
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
