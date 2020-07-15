/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Jessup, MD
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Results within 1 mile of Jessup
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,442
510 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
51 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,517
532 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Results within 5 miles of Jessup
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,255
516 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Jessup
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
6 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
40 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 28 at 08:04 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$932
347 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
213 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,550
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
14300 GALLANT FOX LN #225
14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,895
Large bull pen, plus 2 offices, reception area, bathroom, coffee counter. New windows. Corner of Rt 197 & Rt 450, behind McDonalds. Very convenient location. Easy for clients ,or customers to find. Owner pays ; taxes, condo fee and CAM fees.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9005 S CHEVROLET DR
9005 Chevrolet Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
$2,170
Great Location. Very Nice building and Unit. Office Space was most recently used as a chiropractic office for years. Currently set up with exam/treatment rooms with large area to the rear. Reception area in front.
Similar Pages
Jessup 1 BedroomsJessup 2 BedroomsJessup 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJessup 3 BedroomsJessup Apartments with BalconyJessup Apartments with Garage
Jessup Apartments with GymJessup Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJessup Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJessup Apartments with ParkingJessup Apartments with PoolJessup Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD