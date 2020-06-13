207 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD
You feel like hanging out at the mall? Hillcrest Heights is home to one of Maryland's most popular shopping malls -- Iverson Mall, a two-story shopping complex with a variety of national chain stores and boutique shops, and a point of pride since the late 1960s.
Hillcrest Heights is not actually a town but an unincorporated community located in Northwestern Maryland. This exciting area is home to over 16,000 people today and is continuing to grow in population. Hillcrest Heights is only a short bus or car ride away from several major cities, including our nation's capital, Washington D.C. Interestingly enough, Hillcrest Heights, just 2.5 miles of land, is technically part of a bigger enclave called Temple Hills. See more
Finding an apartment in Hillcrest Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.