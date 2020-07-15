Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hagerstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Robinwood
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,089
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments and townhomes with granite counters, ceramic baths, hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located less than 15 minutes away from Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Pet-friendly. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
6 Units Available
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
705 sqft
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill West
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue - Beautiful - Brick Cape Cod with 1 car garage features 3 BR 1 BA, an unfinished basement and a fenced in back yard. Fireplace in living room is not for tenant use however, it makes for a beautiful accent piece.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Locust Point
331 South Potomac Street
331 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$735
1196 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hagerstown. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $735/month rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Brynwood Street
212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
12443 Fallen Timbers Circle
12443 Fallen Timbers Circle, Hagerstown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3060 sqft
Welcome to Hagers Crossing – This Luxurious and Spacious 5 Bedroom home is waiting for you! This Detached Single-Family home boasts both Formal Living and Dining rooms flanked at either side of the 2-story Entryway with Polished Hardwoods and Brand
Results within 5 miles of Hagerstown

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fountainhead - Orchard Hills
18903 ISLAND DRIVE
18903 Island Drive, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3911 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and impeccably kept large colonial home in cul-de-sac; 1st floor lovely master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets .

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Halfway
10722 Pickett Court
10722 Pickett Court, Halfway, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1716 sqft
10722 Pickett Court Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Williamsport! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home in Williamsport! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.
City Guide for Hagerstown, MD

In the heart of the Great Appalachian Valley lies the little city of Hagerstown, a cultural and historical hub fit for any modern day renter. But, before you make the leap into any these very tempting apartments for rent, let us guide you through the must-know nuances of living and renting in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The people of Hagerstown are truly a mixed bag of nuts. You've the classic good ol' boy born-and-bred locals, you've got the yuppies, Yankees, and liberal-minded folk that have travelled to the edge of Washington D.C.'s suburban sprawl, you've got the kids revving their rice burners around town, and you've got a sizable population of Civil War history-buffed locals and tourists who enjoy Hagerstown as a first stop on the trail of Civil War sites, with Antietam Battlefield and Gettysburg located nearby. People of all shapes and sizes have made the Hagerstown Valley their home, and in this particular suburban city, everyone seems to get along.

Maybe it's the fresh air, the open green space, the convenient shopping, the live music, the German heritage events, or the mutual love for tubing the Potomac River... whatever it is, the people here are friendly and welcoming. So, the question is where you want to be in town, how much you want to spend, and what kind of luxuries you are looking for.

In the heart of downtown Hagerstown apartments tend to be a little pricier, with rentals going for about $950 a month. There are also a number of historic 19th century buildings and houses that have been updated into quaint little townhomes, duplexes, and single-family houses, costing anywhere from $700 to $1,500 a month. All of these places are a great choice for urban renters who want to be within walking distance to local shops, the farmers market, the annual blues festival, Augustober Fest, and Downtown Live events. Throughout the rest of the city, apartments and houses rent for very affordable prices. Expect to pay less than $850 for a nice, big two-bedroom apartment, townhome, or house rental, most of which come with a cozy fireplace. There are also quite a few more luxurious rentals, with features that include high cathedral ceilings, designer kitchens, private patios, and other feats of extravagance.

This is not a city where apartments offer endless lists of amenities. However, the amenities that are available are done right. There are well-maintained swimming pools, public picnic areas and laundry rooms. There are also a number of places whose historical charm far outweighs any amount of amenities that newer places may offer. Around these parts, people don't need the pampered luxury lofts that are found in bigger cities. Instead, renters enjoy lower rental rates with more square feet, unique architecture and interior designs, good views, and convenient locations.

Now that you've got a feel for the Hagerstown rental market, get your booty out on the town and experience it yourself! Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hagerstown, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hagerstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

