12 Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD with balcony

In the heart of the Great Appalachian Valley lies the little city of Hagerstown, a cultural and historical hub fit for any modern day renter. But, before you make the leap into any these very tempting apartments for rent, let us guide you through the must-know nuances of living and renting in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The people of Hagerstown are truly a mixed bag of nuts. You've the classic good ol' boy born-and-bred locals, you've got the yuppies, Yankees, and liberal-minded folk that have travelled to the edge of Washington D.C.'s suburban sprawl, you've got the kids revving their rice burners around town, and you've got a sizable population of Civil War history-buffed locals and tourists who enjoy Hagerstown as a first stop on the trail of Civil War sites, with Antietam Battlefield and Gettysburg located nearby. People of all shapes and sizes have made the Hagerstown Valley their home, and in this particular suburban city, everyone seems to get along.

Maybe it's the fresh air, the open green space, the convenient shopping, the live music, the German heritage events, or the mutual love for tubing the Potomac River... whatever it is, the people here are friendly and welcoming. So, the question is where you want to be in town, how much you want to spend, and what kind of luxuries you are looking for.

In the heart of downtown Hagerstown apartments tend to be a little pricier, with rentals going for about $950 a month. There are also a number of historic 19th century buildings and houses that have been updated into quaint little townhomes, duplexes, and single-family houses, costing anywhere from $700 to $1,500 a month. All of these places are a great choice for urban renters who want to be within walking distance to local shops, the farmers market, the annual blues festival, Augustober Fest, and Downtown Live events. Throughout the rest of the city, apartments and houses rent for very affordable prices. Expect to pay less than $850 for a nice, big two-bedroom apartment, townhome, or house rental, most of which come with a cozy fireplace. There are also quite a few more luxurious rentals, with features that include high cathedral ceilings, designer kitchens, private patios, and other feats of extravagance.

This is not a city where apartments offer endless lists of amenities. However, the amenities that are available are done right. There are well-maintained swimming pools, public picnic areas and laundry rooms. There are also a number of places whose historical charm far outweighs any amount of amenities that newer places may offer. Around these parts, people don't need the pampered luxury lofts that are found in bigger cities. Instead, renters enjoy lower rental rates with more square feet, unique architecture and interior designs, good views, and convenient locations.

Now that you've got a feel for the Hagerstown rental market, get your booty out on the town and experience it yourself! Good luck!

-By Katy Comal