12 Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD with balcony

$
3 Units Available
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$959
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
705 sqft
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.
Robinwood
31 Units Available
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,054
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.

1 Unit Available
212 Brynwood Street
212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home.

Dewey Central
1 Unit Available
872 MULBERRY AVENUE
872 Mulberry Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1996 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home available for rent in Hagerstown. This home features a large wrap around porch, detached garage, fenced yard, hard wood floors, large kitchen with lots of storage and more. This home won't last long.

1 Unit Available
633 KNIGHTSBRIDGE DRIVE
633 Knightsbridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY WELL CARED-FOR THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN KENLY SQUARE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HAGERSTOWN. THIS UNIT HAS THREE FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A REAR DECK AND TWO FRONT PORCHES. ITS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND SCHOOLS.

Locust Point
1 Unit Available
226 South Mulberry Street
226 South Mulberry Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex located on South Mulberry Street. This unit boasts fresh paint, updated kitchen, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors. Security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Utilities not included.

Oak Hill West
1 Unit Available
236 PROSPECT AVENUE
236 Prospect Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Four Bedroom townhouse available in Hagerstown. Home features large rooms, upper and lower deck, and small private lawn with privacy fencing. Call today to preview your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Hagerstown

Robinwood
1 Unit Available
11201 SHALOM LANE
11201 Shalom Lane, Robinwood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5228 sqft
FOR RENT! Gorgeous All Brick home in desired Black Rock Estates. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect for entertaining....
Results within 5 miles of Hagerstown

Maugansville
1 Unit Available
14119 MAUGANSVILLE ROAD
14119 Maugansville Road, Maugansville, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1300 sqft
Well-kept (1) bedroom/ (1) full bath apartment in Maugansville, The apartment is located on the first floor of the property. It has a nice side porch for sitting and a rear enclosed porch as well. The rooms are a good size.
Results within 10 miles of Hagerstown

1 Unit Available
10 STREAMSIDE PL
10 Streamside Place, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Gorgeous end unit TH in Potomac River Community. Bumpouts on all 3 levels, deck off the back, Breakfast room with gas FP. Nice owners suite with sep shower, tub and double vanities.

1 Unit Available
201 CHIEFTAN LANE
201 Chieftan Lane, Boonsboro, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
5216 sqft
Beautiful Home on a Corner Lot in Crestview, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Master suite with luxurious bath, wood floors, fireplaces, crown molding, 2 car attached garage, Lovely Patio to enjoy, Close to I-70 & Boonsboro schools.

1 Unit Available
36 CHURCH STREET S
36 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
Third level offers one level living on top floor unit with living room, kitchen/dining combination, bedroom, full bath, laundry room and balcony. NO pets allowed in this unit.
City Guide for Hagerstown, MD

In the heart of the Great Appalachian Valley lies the little city of Hagerstown, a cultural and historical hub fit for any modern day renter. But, before you make the leap into any these very tempting apartments for rent, let us guide you through the must-know nuances of living and renting in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The people of Hagerstown are truly a mixed bag of nuts. You've the classic good ol' boy born-and-bred locals, you've got the yuppies, Yankees, and liberal-minded folk that have travelled to the edge of Washington D.C.'s suburban sprawl, you've got the kids revving their rice burners around town, and you've got a sizable population of Civil War history-buffed locals and tourists who enjoy Hagerstown as a first stop on the trail of Civil War sites, with Antietam Battlefield and Gettysburg located nearby. People of all shapes and sizes have made the Hagerstown Valley their home, and in this particular suburban city, everyone seems to get along.

Maybe it's the fresh air, the open green space, the convenient shopping, the live music, the German heritage events, or the mutual love for tubing the Potomac River... whatever it is, the people here are friendly and welcoming. So, the question is where you want to be in town, how much you want to spend, and what kind of luxuries you are looking for.

In the heart of downtown Hagerstown apartments tend to be a little pricier, with rentals going for about $950 a month. There are also a number of historic 19th century buildings and houses that have been updated into quaint little townhomes, duplexes, and single-family houses, costing anywhere from $700 to $1,500 a month. All of these places are a great choice for urban renters who want to be within walking distance to local shops, the farmers market, the annual blues festival, Augustober Fest, and Downtown Live events. Throughout the rest of the city, apartments and houses rent for very affordable prices. Expect to pay less than $850 for a nice, big two-bedroom apartment, townhome, or house rental, most of which come with a cozy fireplace. There are also quite a few more luxurious rentals, with features that include high cathedral ceilings, designer kitchens, private patios, and other feats of extravagance.

This is not a city where apartments offer endless lists of amenities. However, the amenities that are available are done right. There are well-maintained swimming pools, public picnic areas and laundry rooms. There are also a number of places whose historical charm far outweighs any amount of amenities that newer places may offer. Around these parts, people don't need the pampered luxury lofts that are found in bigger cities. Instead, renters enjoy lower rental rates with more square feet, unique architecture and interior designs, good views, and convenient locations.

Now that you've got a feel for the Hagerstown rental market, get your booty out on the town and experience it yourself! Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hagerstown, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hagerstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

