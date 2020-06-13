/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD
Robinwood
31 Units Available
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
575 Liberty Street
575 Liberty Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom / 1 bath duplex located on liberty street, hagerstown. Unit features brand new living room flooring, huge bonus room in basement, laundry hookups, plenty of closet space, private parking. $1250/mo tenant pays wst, gas, and electric.
1 Unit Available
17806 Farragut Way
17806 Farragut Way, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious End unit townhome - Property Id: 261862 There is one unfinished room in the basement, Renter is responsible for all utilities. HOA and appliance warranty included in rent. $400 one time pet fee.
Ridge Avenue
1 Unit Available
408 RIDGE AVENUE
408 Ridge Ave, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2320 sqft
All new laminate flooring throughout, brand new appliances, new paint, new HVAC, new water heater, all new kitchen, bathrooms, and LED lighting. 3 bedrooms upstairs and plenty of storage space in the attic. Stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom.
1 Unit Available
212 Brynwood Street
212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home.
Dewey Central
1 Unit Available
872 MULBERRY AVENUE
872 Mulberry Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home available for rent in Hagerstown. This home features a large wrap around porch, detached garage, fenced yard, hard wood floors, large kitchen with lots of storage and more. This home won't last long.
1 Unit Available
633 KNIGHTSBRIDGE DRIVE
633 Knightsbridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
VERY WELL CARED-FOR THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN KENLY SQUARE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HAGERSTOWN. THIS UNIT HAS THREE FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A REAR DECK AND TWO FRONT PORCHES. ITS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND SCHOOLS.
Medal of Honor
1 Unit Available
613 North Prospect Street
613 North Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$975
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
226 South Mulberry Street
226 South Mulberry Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex located on South Mulberry Street. This unit boasts fresh paint, updated kitchen, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors. Security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Utilities not included.
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
358 S Locust St
358 South Locust Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3 story half double house - large 3-4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included (tenant pays wst), wd/hu, small fenced in back yard...
Elgin Station
1 Unit Available
314 MERRBAUGH DRIVE
314 Merrbaugh Drive, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOME OFFERS: 3 BEDROOMS, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, LARGE STORAGE SHED - CENTRAL AIR - NATURAL GAS HEAT. AVAILABLE 02/20/2020 Call Alice for showings
Oak Hill West
1 Unit Available
236 PROSPECT AVENUE
236 Prospect Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
Four Bedroom townhouse available in Hagerstown. Home features large rooms, upper and lower deck, and small private lawn with privacy fencing. Call today to preview your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Hagerstown
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
11201 SHALOM LANE
11201 Shalom Lane, Robinwood, MD
FOR RENT! Gorgeous All Brick home in desired Black Rock Estates. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect for entertaining....
Results within 5 miles of Hagerstown
1 Unit Available
20029 Leitersburg Pike
20029 Leitersburg Pike, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom in Rural Location! - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Single Family Home in Quiet Location! Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen. Laundry Room Conveniently Located Off Kitchen, with Washer and Dryer Included.
1 Unit Available
20111 Leitersburg Pike
20111 Leitersburg Pike, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom Brick Home in Quiet Location! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex in Rural Location! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE
21244 Leitersburg Pike, Leitersburg, MD
Remarkable farmhouse for rent in Smithbsburg school district! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a 3 car garage.
St. James
1 Unit Available
9735 Dumbarton Drive
9735 Dumbarton Dr, St. James, MD
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in sought after location!!! Superbly maintained colonial with Beautiful Hardwood floors!! Granite counters, Beautfiul dark wood cabinets. HUGE master suite with his and hers closets soaking tub and seperate shower.
Results within 10 miles of Hagerstown
1 Unit Available
13831 Faith Rd
13831 Faith Rd, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Stone House in Clear Spring - Beautiful Stone home with 2 car garage in Country setting and a great Mountain View. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Baths.
1 Unit Available
10 STREAMSIDE PL
10 Streamside Place, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Gorgeous end unit TH in Potomac River Community. Bumpouts on all 3 levels, deck off the back, Breakfast room with gas FP. Nice owners suite with sep shower, tub and double vanities.
1 Unit Available
201 CHIEFTAN LANE
201 Chieftan Lane, Boonsboro, MD
Beautiful Home on a Corner Lot in Crestview, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Master suite with luxurious bath, wood floors, fireplaces, crown molding, 2 car attached garage, Lovely Patio to enjoy, Close to I-70 & Boonsboro schools.
1 Unit Available
906 BROOKRIDGE DRIVE
906 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, MD
4 BEDROOM , 21/2 BATH IN BOONSBORO $2200 MO. + $2200 DEPOSIT REFERENCES AND CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED 24 HR. NOTICE TO SHOW AVAILABLE JUNE
