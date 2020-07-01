/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD
Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
834 sqft
Recently renovated apartments and townhomes with granite counters, ceramic baths, hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located less than 15 minutes away from Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Pet-friendly. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Hagerstown
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$957
854 sqft
Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
25 Units Available
Robinwood
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$975
989 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
705 sqft
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
5 Units Available
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$969
1032 sqft
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Locust Point
331 South Potomac Street
331 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$735
1196 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hagerstown. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $735/month rent.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill West
151 Belview Avenue
151 Belview Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
- (RLNE5670346)
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
824 FREDERICK STREET
824 Frederick Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
812 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent. Garage not included in the lease. No pets, no smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Hagerstown
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
16628 NATIONAL PIKE
16628 National Pike, Washington County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Exceptional furnished apartment on 2nd floor. Owner lives on 1st floor. Following are included in rent: Cable TV, Internet, septic; tenant pays electric and water. Garage bays available for extra $125/month per bay subject to availability.
Results within 10 miles of Hagerstown
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3
861 Buchanan Trail East, Franklin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Unit Apt #3 Available 08/01/20 Woodlawn Apartments - Property Id: 310826 2nd Floor, 2 br. W,S,T, inc. NO PETS NO SMOKING. To be considered you must fill out the lead questionnaire on Turbo Tennant. There is no fee to fill out the questionnaire.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
115 WASHINGTON N
115 N Washington St, Greencastle, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Second floor over under duplex available for rent NOW! Unit has 2 bedrooms, plus a kitchen, bathroom, living room space and dining space. Ceiling fans throughout, a large closet space for storage, electric baseboards for heat.
