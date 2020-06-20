All apartments in Hagerstown
613 North Prospect Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

613 North Prospect Street

613 North Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 North Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Medal of Honor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.

Move in requirement: 2 months rent + security deposit
$25 application fee includes credit and background check
Tenants combined income must be 3 times the monthly rent
Section 8 accepted
Pets welcome with $25 monthly fee + $25 security deposit.

To view additional properties check out our website at TheLegitManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
