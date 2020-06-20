613 North Prospect Street

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.
Move in requirement: 2 months rent + security deposit
$25 application fee includes credit and background check
Tenants combined income must be 3 times the monthly rent
Section 8 accepted
Pets welcome with $25 monthly fee + $25 security deposit.
