613 North Prospect Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.



Move in requirement: 2 months rent + security deposit

$25 application fee includes credit and background check

Tenants combined income must be 3 times the monthly rent

Section 8 accepted

Pets welcome with $25 monthly fee + $25 security deposit.



