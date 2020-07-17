All apartments in Hagerstown
Location

105 Elizabeth Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Elgin Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Elizabeth Street · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home. Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room! Completely Renovated with New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Bonus Room in Attic. Laundry Hookups in Bathroom on 2nd Floor! New Electric and New Windows Throughout the Home. Central Air Conditioning! Heat Pump and Electric Baseboard Heat in Upper Bedroom and Bonus Room. Nice Yard with Shed Included. Off Street Parking. Near Elgin Park! Pets Case by Case, No Section 8. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Please Visit our Website at www.antietampm.com for Full Details and Photos!

(RLNE5874426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
105 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 105 Elizabeth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Elizabeth Street offers parking.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 105 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Elizabeth Street has units with air conditioning.
