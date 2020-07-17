105 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home. Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room! Completely Renovated with New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Bonus Room in Attic. Laundry Hookups in Bathroom on 2nd Floor! New Electric and New Windows Throughout the Home. Central Air Conditioning! Heat Pump and Electric Baseboard Heat in Upper Bedroom and Bonus Room. Nice Yard with Shed Included. Off Street Parking. Near Elgin Park! Pets Case by Case, No Section 8. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Please Visit our Website at www.antietampm.com for Full Details and Photos!



(RLNE5874426)