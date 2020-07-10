/
apartments with washer dryer
219 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD with washer-dryer
7719 DUNCANNON LANE
7719 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully built 2015 end unit townhouse in Hanover! Close to everything! Updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops! Deck off Kitchen/Dining. Double vanity in Master bathroom.
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood
7523 THICKET RUN
7523 Thicket Run, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
All NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, A clean/ready to move in townhome, 2016 built, 2600sqft townhome w/ 2 car garages NVR home in Parkside in Hanover. 3bed w/ all NEW HWD FLOORS/3.5bath/finished basement.
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.
2918 GLENDALE AVENUE
2918 Glendale Avenue, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkside: Gorgeous home! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through out first 2 levels. Spacious gourmet kitchen with Island , Stainless steel Appliances and Granite counters. Deck off the kitchen area is maintenance free.
7635 TELAMON WAY
7635 Telamon Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2426 sqft
Almost brand new construction! This gorgeous home has all the bells and whistles you could hope for. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of extra street parking. The lower level is HUGE with a walkout to the backyard overlooking the woods.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Meade
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,772
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,478
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
8420 Gale Lane
8420 Gale Lane, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,970
2827 sqft
8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.
2241 BRIMSTONE PLACE
2241 Brimstone Place, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Welcome to 2241 Brimstone pl. Located in popular community, Enclave at Arundel Preserve. featuring hardwood floors, granite counters & island, stainless appliances.
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE
7861 Rappaport Drive, Jessup, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2832 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Three level, 3 bedroom, 3.
7890 STONEHEARTH ROAD
7890 Stone Hearth Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2101 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage Colonial on cul-de-sac. Easy access to shopping and major roads. No Smokers, No Vaping. Pets - Case by Case.
Odenton
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT
1921 Tuckahoe Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2185 sqft
Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Beautiful! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community.
8204 DURNESS COURT
8204 Durness Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1032 sqft
Renovated townhouse featuring upgraded kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house and washer/dryer in basement. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in fenced backyard.
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.
2334 Asberry Rd
2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3174 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Meade
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
