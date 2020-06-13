150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,533
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
31 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,447
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
City Guide for Forest Glen, MD

Forest Glen is home to the Forest Glen Annex, a US Army installation. The annex was camped on by Jubal Early and his Confederate Troops in 1864 before going through several other incarnations. The land has held a casino and hotel, a finishing school, and a women's college before becoming part of the Walter Reed General Hospital in 1942. Here, wounded veterans were helped by services including prosthetics and therapeutic art before the Army left the area in 1977.

Part of the larger census-designated place (CDP) of Silver Spring, Forest Glen is a CDP with a population of 6,582. The official area boundaries are unclear, but the US Census Bureau designates Forest Glen as covering 1.3 square miles. Silver Springs and Forest Glen sit inside Montgomery County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Forest Glen, MD

Finding an apartment in Forest Glen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

