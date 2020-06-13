24 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD with balcony

Elkton, MD: Once known as "The Elopement Capital of the East Coast."

Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes!