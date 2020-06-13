Apartment List
/
MD
/
elkton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
6 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,130
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,229
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Becks Woods
1 Unit Available
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
158 HOPEWELL DR
158 Hopewell Drive, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
WOOF WOOF---Pets Welcome in this Incredible Bargain Priced 5 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Jumbo Island. Walk-In Pantry, Mud Room, Upper Level Laundry, Hall Work Space & More! Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2161 AUDUBON TRAIL
2161 Audubon Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1975 sqft
Wonderful home in the Village of Bayberry! This 3-story townhome features an open floor plan on the main level, finished lower level with a slider door to the backyard, deck on the second floor, and a 1 car garage! The master bedroom has its own

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
74 RANGE ROAD
74 Range Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2588 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, kitchen island, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large deck. Close to downtown North East with easy access to Rt. 40 & I-95.
City Guide for Elkton, MD

Elkton, MD: Once known as "The Elopement Capital of the East Coast."

Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Elkton, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elkton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Elkton 1 BedroomsElkton 2 BedroomsElkton 3 BedroomsElkton Apartments with Balcony
Elkton Apartments with GymElkton Apartments with ParkingElkton Apartments with PoolElkton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elkton Cheap PlacesElkton Dog Friendly ApartmentsElkton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAEssex, MDWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDKing of Prussia, PAMiddle River, MDDover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PANarberth, PABridgeton, NJExton, PABroomall, PABryn Mawr, PAClaymont, DE
Downingtown, PARossville, MDMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PAJoppatowne, MDPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJAudubon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarcum College
Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont College