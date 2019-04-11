All apartments in Derwood
7424 MONONA TER
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:02 PM

7424 MONONA TER

7424 Monona Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Monona Terrace, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Lovely townhome surrounded by detached home! Fireplace in living room and glass doors to spacious Deck and back yard. Bay window in large eat in kitchen. Shows great!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 MONONA TER have any available units?
7424 MONONA TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derwood, MD.
What amenities does 7424 MONONA TER have?
Some of 7424 MONONA TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 MONONA TER currently offering any rent specials?
7424 MONONA TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 MONONA TER pet-friendly?
No, 7424 MONONA TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derwood.
Does 7424 MONONA TER offer parking?
Yes, 7424 MONONA TER offers parking.
Does 7424 MONONA TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7424 MONONA TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 MONONA TER have a pool?
No, 7424 MONONA TER does not have a pool.
Does 7424 MONONA TER have accessible units?
No, 7424 MONONA TER does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 MONONA TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 MONONA TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 MONONA TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 7424 MONONA TER does not have units with air conditioning.
