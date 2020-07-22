Apartment List
/
MD
/
crofton
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

44 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Crofton, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Crofton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
19 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9001 Race Track Rd
9001 Race Track Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$600
Bowie, MD - Rooms for Rent! - Room for Rent! Shared bathroom. Call 301-237-6328 (RLNE4929395)

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
15823 ERWIN CT
15823 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,000
The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent.
Results within 10 miles of Crofton
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
13 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,433
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
10 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
14 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
23 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1007 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
20 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
22 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,345
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Maryland City
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
City Guide for Crofton, MD

The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1500 in Crofton, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Crofton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in Crofton in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCrofton 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton Accessible ApartmentsCrofton Apartments with Balconies
Crofton Apartments with GaragesCrofton Apartments with GymsCrofton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCrofton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCrofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Apartments with Washer-DryersCrofton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrofton Furnished ApartmentsCrofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University