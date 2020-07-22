44 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Crofton, MD
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 45
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 44
1 of 12
The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")
A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Crofton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in Crofton in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.