Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arbutus apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
54 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,623
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
33 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,643
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
54 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,609
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,376
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,702
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,141
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,467
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
71 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,348
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,664
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,195
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,780
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,650
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Otterbein
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,124
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,710
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,152
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 20 at 04:45 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
858 sqft
Elegant art deco-style architecture. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This pet-friendly community has a gym and basketball court for tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 20 at 04:44 PM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
982 sqft
Residences feature in unit laundry, A/C and heat, and private decks. Community has bocce court, billiards, and outdoor basketball court. Conveniently situated close to Preston Gardens Park and MICA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 20 at 04:39 PM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,200
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Newly renovated apartments -- the epitome of downtown Baltimore living. Fitness center, cafe and business center all located in the complex. Rooms boast granite worktops and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Arbutus, MD

Arbutus is the hometown of David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads!

Arbutus is an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the U.S. Census, it has a population of around 20,483 people spread out over 6.5 square miles of land. It's a pretty dense population and it's no wonder, being so close to Baltimore! It provides a great rental housing alternative for people who don't want to live right in the city but like being close enough to drive in often for work or play. Living in an apartment complex in Arbutus offers the best of both worlds -- an escape from downtown chaos with the convenience of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Arbutus, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arbutus apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Arbutus apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

