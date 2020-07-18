Rent Calculator
58 Shrewsbury Green Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM
58 Shrewsbury Green Dr
58 Shrewsbury Green Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
58 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA 01545
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TOP FLOOR. WILL NOT LAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have any available units?
58 Shrewsbury Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Worcester County, MA
.
Is 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
58 Shrewsbury Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr pet-friendly?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Worcester County
.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr offer parking?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have a pool?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
