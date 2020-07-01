257 Hudson

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail. With four large bedroomss and two baths spread across two levels, the layout has a spacious feel with an additional private deck, patio area and a large back yard. Open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, pantry, EIK and plenty of storage! Ideal move in for tenant 9/1 or sooner. Washer/Dryer included in unit for tenants use. Tenants are permitted to use the basement for storage. House has central air and includes 3 parking spaces for tenants. Pets are negotiable. Floor plan measurements are approximate and available upon request.