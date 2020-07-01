All apartments in Worcester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

257 Hudson

257 Hudson Street · (617) 861-3642
Location

257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA 01532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit --- · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail. With four large bedroomss and two baths spread across two levels, the layout has a spacious feel with an additional private deck, patio area and a large back yard. Open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, pantry, EIK and plenty of storage! Ideal move in for tenant 9/1 or sooner. Washer/Dryer included in unit for tenants use. Tenants are permitted to use the basement for storage. House has central air and includes 3 parking spaces for tenants. Pets are negotiable. Floor plan measurements are approximate and available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Hudson have any available units?
257 Hudson has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Hudson have?
Some of 257 Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
257 Hudson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 Hudson is pet friendly.
Does 257 Hudson offer parking?
Yes, 257 Hudson offers parking.
Does 257 Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Hudson have a pool?
No, 257 Hudson does not have a pool.
Does 257 Hudson have accessible units?
No, 257 Hudson does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Hudson has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Hudson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 Hudson has units with air conditioning.
