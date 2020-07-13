Apartment List
/
MA
/
westborough
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1391 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Results within 5 miles of Westborough
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1596 sqft
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Westborough
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,720
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.

July 2020 Westborough Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westborough Rent Report. Westborough rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westborough rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Westborough Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westborough Rent Report. Westborough rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westborough rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Westborough rents declined significantly over the past month

Westborough rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westborough stand at $1,354 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,726 for a two-bedroom. Westborough's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Massachusetts

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Westborough over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Somerville, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.6%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westborough

    As rents have fallen moderately in Westborough, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westborough is less affordable for renters.

    • Westborough's median two-bedroom rent of $1,726 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westborough fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westborough than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Westborough is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Westborough 1 BedroomsWestborough 2 BedroomsWestborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestborough 3 BedroomsWestborough Accessible ApartmentsWestborough Apartments with Balcony
    Westborough Apartments with GarageWestborough Apartments with GymWestborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestborough Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestborough Apartments with Parking
    Westborough Apartments with PoolWestborough Apartments with Washer-DryerWestborough Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestborough Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
    Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MA
    Bridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NHRaynham Center, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MALynn, MAWellesley, MA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
    Babson CollegeBecker College
    Hult International Business School