Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

10 Apartments for rent in The Pinehills, MA with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,006
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.
Results within 1 mile of The Pinehills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinehills

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
3 Foxglove Dr.
3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
MONTHY ONLY in off-season. AVAIL months of MARCH 2020 through MAY 2020, part of June negotiable rate. (WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL from JUNE through SEPT.) Contact us for availability for summer weekly rentals and for terms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3 Short Street
3 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
9 Short Street
9 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Very special townhouse apartment. 2BR/1.5 BA w/garage. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/SS Appliances, ice maker, microwave. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. And, a large deck with ocean breezes.
Results within 10 miles of The Pinehills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Bay Cliff
11 Baycliff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4242 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bourne
1 Unit Available
7 Chapin Lane
7 Chapin Lane, Barnstable County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1144 sqft
7 Chapin Lane Available 07/31/20 Single Family Home - A Cape Cod style home in a quiet neighborhood. This is a single story home with a finished basement. The home boast lot's of space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 Oak Bluff Circle
42 Oak Bluff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3994 sqft
- Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in The Pinehills, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Pinehills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

