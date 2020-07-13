/
apartments with pool
37 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA with pool
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
13 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
9 Units Available
Crescent Beach
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,446
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
11 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
5 Units Available
Broadway
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
51 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
9 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
