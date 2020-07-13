73 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,091
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
129 Billings St
129 Billings Street, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
Ideal location convenient to Sharon center/commuter train station/library. Updated 2-3 Bedroom Ranch offers Fireplaced Living Room + Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Sundeck overlooks beautiful setting with backyard privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Sharon

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
229 E Foxboro St
229 East Foxboro Street, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1842 sqft
Showing Sunday 7/12/20 from 1-2:30PM by appointment only. Beautiful updated Raised Ranch style home is convenient to award winning Schools, Shopping, Highway and Lake Massapoag.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
70 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
812 sqft
Stonebridge Apartments offer one and two bedroom garden-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 29 at 02:14pm
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 24 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$939
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
65 Sturtevant
65 Sturtevant Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Welcome Home! This lovely 2br 1bath unit in Norwood sits on a dead end street with plenty of parking! Close to RTE 1 and several restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Sumner Street
49 Sumner Street, Stoughton, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
AVAILABLE July 15, 2020 or sooner with prorated rent.  Current tenant moving out June 30th. Unit will be ready to show at 1st OH on Sunday July 5th from 2pm - 4pm.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
City Guide for Sharon, MA

Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.

Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sharon, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sharon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

