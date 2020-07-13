73 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA with parking

Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.

Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land. See more