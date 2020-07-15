/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
City Center
5 Harrison Street 9
5 Harrison Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/01/20 Large 2-Bedroom Apt, rent includes Heat/Hot water - Property Id: 40831 Large 2-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen/living room near downtown Taunton. Deleaded apartment on the second floor.
City Center
144 School St 3
144 School Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment near downtown taunton. - Property Id: 308381 Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment for rent in proximity to taunton center a lot of storage and closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Brockton Heights
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
