/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
432 Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,591
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
14 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
21 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
33 Units Available
South Quincy
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
28 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,800
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
South Quincy
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
60 Pearl Street
60 Pearl Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing Location! 2 Bed/1.5 Baths available now - Property Id: 294660 Amazing location! Brand new townhouse style living with lots of windows for natural sunlight Garage parking plus additional spot. Walk to Braintree T, stores, and restaurant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
239 Independence Ave.
239 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1648 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.
Similar Pages
Randolph 1 BedroomsRandolph 2 BedroomsRandolph 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRandolph Accessible ApartmentsRandolph Apartments with BalconyRandolph Apartments with Garage
Randolph Apartments with GymRandolph Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRandolph Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRandolph Apartments with ParkingRandolph Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA